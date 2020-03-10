UrduPoint.com
Presidential Palace Moves To Protect Macron From Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Presidential Palace Moves to Protect Macron From Coronavirus - Reports

Coronavirus (COVID-19) control measures were reinforced around French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to prevent him from contracting the disease, media cited the presidential palace as saying

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Coronavirus (COVID-19) control measures were reinforced around French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to prevent him from contracting the disease, media cited the presidential palace as saying.

Palace staffers are "preserving the president's working space" by disinfecting things he comes into contact with, such as pens, notepads and files, his office confirmed to the BFMTV news channel.

All public visits to the palace have been banned, with the exception of the most important working breakfasts and lunches. Visitors are being questioned about their recent travel history and contacts.

Similar "barrier measures" are also in place for 800 palace employees, specifically, those who work closely with Macron.

The number of those infected in France stood at 1,412 as of 3 p.m. (14:00 GMT) on Monday, with 30 virus-related deaths, a large share of them among elderly people with pre-existing conditions.

