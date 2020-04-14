UrduPoint.com
Presidential Runoff To Be Held In Karabakh In Emergency Situation Regime Due To COVID

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

Presidential Runoff to Be Held in Karabakh in Emergency Situation Regime Due to COVID

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The second round of the presidential election in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh will be held on Tuesday, April 14, in an emergency situation regime introduced due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The first round of voting was held in Karabakh on March 31. Fourteen candidates struggled for the post of head of the unrecognized republic. Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, who gained 49.26 percent, and incumbent Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan with 26.

4 percent, made it to the runoff. On the same day, elections to the National Assembly (parliament) were held in Karabakh. Five political forces made it to the legislature.

Mayilyan later called on voters not to vote in the face of the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), two candidates will officially participate in the second round.

"The Names of Harutyunyan and Mayilyan have been included in the ballot papers," CEC spokeswoman Elena Hayrapetyan told Sputnik.

