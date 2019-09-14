Presidential Vote May Be Delayed in Some Afghan Provinces Over Lack of Security - Official

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:22 PM
The presidential election in Afghanistan risks being delayed in some provinces due to security concerns, Deputy Spokesperson of the Independent Election Commission Mirza Muhammad Haqparast told Sputnik on Saturday
The country is set to hold its presidential election on September 28.
"We have not yet been assured of the security of the polling centers that Afghan forces have been promised.
In some provinces, the threat is high and if the war continues, elections may be delayed," the spokesperson said.
The provinces at risk are Helmand, Ghazni, Baghlan, Kunduz, and Takhar.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.