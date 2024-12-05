Open Menu

Presidential Vote Seen As Referendum On Romania's European Future

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Romania could elect its first far-right president on Sunday in a key vote for the EU and NATO member bordering Ukraine.

Far-right politician Calin Georgescu, a former senior civil servant, shocked the Eastern European nation when he topped the first round of the presidential elections on November 24.

In Sunday's run-off, he will face Elena Lasconi, a centrist mayor.

Fears are rife that under Georgescu the country -- whose strategic importance has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine -- would join the EU's far-right bloc and undermine European unity in the face of Russia, at which Bucharest pointed the finger amid claims of interference in the first round vote.

"The outcome of the second round of the presidential elections is being framed as a referendum on the future foreign policy orientation of the country," Marius Ghincea, a political scientist at ETH Zurich, told AFP.

