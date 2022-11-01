UrduPoint.com

President's Decree On End Of Conscription Under Partial Mobilization Unnecessary - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

President's Decree on End of Conscription Under Partial Mobilization Unnecessary - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of the conscription under partial mobilization is not necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia completed conscription for military service within partial mobilization. Later in the day during a press conference in Sochi, Putin was asked whether he would sign a decree on the matter, to which he replied that consultations with lawyers on this issue are needed.

"The president said that he would consult with lawyers, with legal experts. We inform you that the decree is not needed. In this regard, we have the decision of the state legal department of the presidential administration. Accordingly, the point is settled.

Partial mobilization is complete. The ministry of defense has sent relevant telegrams to the military recruitment offices about stopping and further non-dispatch of any subpoenas," Peskov said.

The spokesperson added that the decree on the beginning of partial mobilization of September 21 has been implemented.

"In the decree a set number of 300,000 people was specified. Accordingly, this decree has been implemented," Peskov said.

Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.

