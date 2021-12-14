UrduPoint.com

Presidents Of Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine To Discuss Regional Security On December 20

Tue 14th December 2021

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine will meet on December 20 in Kiev to discuss regional security issues, Polish presidential office spokesman Jakub Kumoch said on Monday.

"Presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine ” Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nauseda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy ” will meet on December 20 in Ukraine as part of the Lublin Triangle summit to talk about the security situation in our region," Kumoch wrote on Twitter.

The Lublin Triangle format was created by a joint declaration of the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine in the summer of 2020 in the Polish city of Lublin. The parties intend to discuss issues such as security, economy, trade, investment, tourism and infrastructure within this format.

More Stories From World

