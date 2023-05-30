Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at Second Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

BUJUMBURA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye are expected to hold a meeting at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Several concrete proposals are being drafted that will be submitted to the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Burundi, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held at the end of July in St. Petersburg," Lavrov told a briefing, following talks with Ndayishimiye.

The presidents could discuss nuclear energy, healthcare, the fight against infectious diseases, education, and humanitarian ties, as well as the development of business relations, the minister added.