UrduPoint.com

Presidents Of Russia, Burundi Expected To Meet At Second Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at Second Russia-Africa Summit - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye are expected to hold a meeting at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

BUJUMBURA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye are expected to hold a meeting at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Several concrete proposals are being drafted that will be submitted to the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Burundi, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held at the end of July in St. Petersburg," Lavrov told a briefing, following talks with Ndayishimiye.

The presidents could discuss nuclear energy, healthcare, the fight against infectious diseases, education, and humanitarian ties, as well as the development of business relations, the minister added.

Related Topics

Business Education Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Burundi July

Recent Stories

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users ..

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users on Servers Based in China - R ..

49 seconds ago
 SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorw ..

SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

50 seconds ago
 Three children killed as wall collapses due to hea ..

Three children killed as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

51 seconds ago
 UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

26 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inf ..

Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inflation - Russian Central Bank ..

6 minutes ago
 Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elec ..

Multan, DG Khan District Cricket Associations elections on June 10

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.