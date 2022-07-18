UrduPoint.com

Presidents Of Russia, Iran, Turkey To Discuss Humanitarian Assistance To Syria - Kremlin

Published July 18, 2022

Presidents of Russia, Iran, Turkey to Discuss Humanitarian Assistance to Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey will discuss issues related to humanitarian assistance to Syria during the Tuesday meeting in Tehran, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"It is also expected that the heads of state will consider in detail the steps on the humanitarian track of the settlement.

The socio-economic situation in Syria is extremely difficult. It is also well known to everyone. The unacceptable unilateral sanctions of the West against Damascus had a serious negative impact," Ushakov told a press conference.

The Kremlin aide added that the United States and its allies have not fulfilled their obligations to support projects aimed at restoring infrastructure in Syria and to ease sanctions over the past years.

