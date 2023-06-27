Open Menu

Presidents Of Russia, UAE Discuss Situation In Russia After June 24 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the situation in Russia in connection with the attempted mutiny on June 24, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the UAE, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was interested in hearing assessments of the situation in Russia in connection with the attempted rebellion on June 24," the statement said.

The leader of the UAE, having received enough information about what happened, declared his full support for the actions of the Russian leadership.

"Some topical issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries were also discussed, taking into account the results of the negotiations on June 16 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the statement read.

