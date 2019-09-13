Presidents of South Korea, US to Hold Meeting on Sidelines of UN General Assembly -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, will meet on the sidelines of the session of the UN General Assembly later this month, South Korea media reported on Friday.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly will be held in New York from September 17-30.

The meeting will be held during Moon's visit to New York, which is scheduled for September 22-26, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

She stressed that Seoul and Washington were discussing details and schedule of the meeting.

During the visit, Moon will also address the UN General Assembly on September 24, meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as some foreign leaders.

South Korea and the United States are involved in active cooperation on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which boosted last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meetings with Moon and Trump.