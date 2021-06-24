Presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Situation in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed the situation in Afghanistan by phone, the press service of the Tajik leader told Sputnik.

"The presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in a telephone conversation discussed the alarming situation that is currently developing in Afghanistan, especially in its northern and northeastern provinces, along the perimeter of which the state border line of the two countries runs," the statement said.

The heads of state assessed the situation on the border with that country as very tense.

"The presidents of the two countries agreed to continue joint efforts to support the advancement of the intra-Afghan peace process and contribute to the establishment of peace, stability and security in neighboring Afghanistan. The sides confirmed their readiness to further coordinate actions in that area," the statement said.