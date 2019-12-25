Presidents of Turkey, Tunisia Discuss Joint Efforts for Peace Process in Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, held talks on Wednesday to discuss the possible coordination of efforts for restoring peace in conflict-torn Libya through a political track

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, held talks on Wednesday to discuss the possible coordination of efforts for restoring peace in conflict-torn Libya through a political track.

Erdogan is currently on an official visit in Tunisia, accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan.

"The negative events unfolding in Libya are of concern not only in Libya but also in neighboring countries, especially Tunisia. We have discussed joint steps that can be made to achieve a ceasefire and return to a political settlement," Erdogan said, following talks with Saied in a broadcast by the NTV channel.

He also reiterated Turkey's readiness to send troops to Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj to repel the offensive by the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), under Khalifa Haftar.

The Turkish president voiced the expectation for Tunisia to contribute to the restoration of peace in Libya.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi. Two rival administrations have since practically split the oil-rich country into a political duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west.

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as LNA commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The city was already a battleground for a similar attack in April, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

Last week, both the Turkish and Libyan parliaments ratified the memorandum on military cooperation, signed by Erdogan and Sarraj on November 27. Among everything, the document provides for military support between the parties. Erdogan has already said that Ankara will send troops to Libya should Sarraj's government ask.