UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidents Of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan To Discuss Transport, Energy Cooperation In Baku

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:28 PM

Presidents of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to Discuss Transport, Energy Cooperation in Baku

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday during an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkmen television reported

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday during an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkmen television reported.

During the talks, the heads of state are expected to discuss the key aspects of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, as well as regional and international policy issues of mutual interest.

Much attention during the talks will be given to the development of trade and economic ties, transport, transit and energy cooperation.

The sides plan to sign a package of bilateral documents designed to expand partnership between the two states after the Turkmen-Azerbaijani summit.

Related Topics

Visit Baku Azerbaijan TV

Recent Stories

PCB statement on HBL PSL 2020 matches in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Qalandars’ penultimate ball win keeps battle for ..

9 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Australia Rises to 112 ..

7 minutes ago

US Pavilion Construction at Expo 2020 inaugurated

29 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringi ..

7 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in U.S. tops 1,000

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.