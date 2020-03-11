Presidents of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to Discuss Transport, Energy Cooperation in Baku

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday during an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkmen television reported

During the talks, the heads of state are expected to discuss the key aspects of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations, as well as regional and international policy issues of mutual interest.

Much attention during the talks will be given to the development of trade and economic ties, transport, transit and energy cooperation.

The sides plan to sign a package of bilateral documents designed to expand partnership between the two states after the Turkmen-Azerbaijani summit.