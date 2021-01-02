UrduPoint.com
Presidents Of Turkmenistan, Turkey Discuss Energy Cooperation - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:50 AM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the bilateral cooperation in energy and transport, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported on Saturday.

The phone call was initiated by Erdogan, according to the report.

"Acknowledging the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic ties, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of further expanding partnerships in the energy, transport and industrial sectors," the news release read.

Berdimuhamedov was quoted as describing Turkey as a "brotherly country" for Turkmenistan, with the bilateral cooperation being of long-term and strategic nature.

Turkey pursues a new energy project that would transfer Turkmen gas to Europe via the Caspian Sea and Turkish territory.

