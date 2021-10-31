Presidents of Ukraine, Moldova Discuss Energy Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, to discuss energy security and further cooperation in the field.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu. The main topic was energy security," a statement published on Zelenskyy's website on Saturday said.

Sandu thanked Zelenksyy for the help provided during Moldova's energy crisis and for Ukraine's supply of gas and electricity.

On October 22, Moldova's parliament introduced a state of emergency due to the energy crisis to quickly allocate funds from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the gas pipeline. On Thursday, Moldova signed a contract for a trial purchase of 52.

9 million cubic feet of gas immediately from the Ukrainian company Naftogaz.

Further areas of bilateral cooperation where also discussed by Zelenskyy and Sandu. Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to provide Moldova with even more energy supply if needed.

"The parties agreed to hold relevant consultations in Ukraine in the near future at the level of energy ministers of the two countries. The heads of state also exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular on the progress in the implementation of the project on building a bridge across the Dniester," the statement added.

The presidents also discussed possible cooperation in regard to European integration and mentioned that it was vital for the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will take place in December 2021, to achieve effectiveness.