Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey Discuss Mutual Trade, Defense Cooperation - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues related to trade and defense cooperation in a phone conversation on Saturday, the Ukrainian president's press office said.

"The importance of holding a regular meeting of the Ukrainian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was noted. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to improve the conditions of access of some groups of Ukrainian goods to the Turkish market. In this regard, he called on the President of Turkey to exclude Ukraine from the list of countries to which additional customs duties apply and to adhere to the parity conditions of bilateral trade," the office said in a press release.

According to the press release, Erdogan said that he would task Turkey's relevant agencies to work on the issue.

"The heads of state also discussed topical issues of developing practical cooperation in the field of security and defense, which is an important component of the Ukrainian-Turkish strategic partnership and has significant potential," the press office added.

The presidents also discussed fights against the coronavirus, resumption of flights between the countries, and other bilateral issues.

The office added that Erdogan invited Zelenskyy to visit Turkey.