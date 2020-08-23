UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidents Of Ukraine, Turkey Discuss Mutual Trade, Defense Cooperation - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Presidents of Ukraine, Turkey Discuss Mutual Trade, Defense Cooperation - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues related to trade and defense cooperation in a phone conversation on Saturday, the Ukrainian president's press office said.

"The importance of holding a regular meeting of the Ukrainian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was noted. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to improve the conditions of access of some groups of Ukrainian goods to the Turkish market. In this regard, he called on the President of Turkey to exclude Ukraine from the list of countries to which additional customs duties apply and to adhere to the parity conditions of bilateral trade," the office said in a press release.

According to the press release, Erdogan said that he would task Turkey's relevant agencies to work on the issue.

"The heads of state also discussed topical issues of developing practical cooperation in the field of security and defense, which is an important component of the Ukrainian-Turkish strategic partnership and has significant potential," the press office added.

The presidents also discussed fights against the coronavirus, resumption of flights between the countries, and other bilateral issues.

The office added that Erdogan invited Zelenskyy to visit Turkey.

Related Topics

Ukraine Turkey Visit Tayyip Erdogan Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

1 hour ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

1 hour ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

1 hour ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

2 hours ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

2 hours ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.