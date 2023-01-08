Presidents of Venezuela, Colombia Meet in Caracas to Discuss Bilateral Ties

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during the former's official visit to Caracas, the second one since the reestablishment of relations between the two countries.

"We had a broad and very fruitful meeting with the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. We have a clear path of joint work that will continue to yield positive results for our countries, in different areas," Maduro said on Twitter on Saturday.

In a statement released following his meeting with Maduro, Petro said that Venezuela will continue to support the Colombian government and that the two countries have agreed on investment, industrial and agricultural cooperation.

Joint infrastructure, energy and food industry projects are also being considered.

On September 26, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the reopening of the shared border with Venezuela after three years of feuding, and on November 8, both countries resumed round-trip flights.

On November 1, Petro visited Caracas and met with Maduro for the first time. The sides signed a joint declaration outlining the key areas of future cooperation. They said the initial period of bilateral normalization would focus on the opening of land, air, river, and sea transport, the creation and reactivation of joint border security mechanisms, as well as the restoration of consular services.