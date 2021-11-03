Presidents Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via video

President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Wednesday.

The opening ceremony will be held in Shanghai on Nov. 4, said spokesperson Gao Feng.