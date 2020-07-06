UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Press Freedom Group Says 'Relieved' Over Verdict In Russian Journalist Prokopyeva's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

Press Freedom Group Says 'Relieved' Over Verdict in Russian Journalist Prokopyeva's Case

The Reporters Without Borders non-profit organization on Monday expressed relief over the outcome of the trial of Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who was tried for allegedly excusing terrorism

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Reporters Without Borders non-profit organization on Monday expressed relief over the outcome of the trial of Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who was tried for allegedly excusing terrorism.

Earlier in the day, a Pskov court fined Prokopyeva 500,000 rubles ($6,950) for comments made in public that were found to be excusing terrorism in the wake of the 2018 bombing of the Arkhangelsk Federal Security Service building.

"Svetlana Prokopyeva is fined 500,000 rubles (6,125 Euros) for 'justifying terrorism.' The court did not follow the prosecutor, who called for a 6-year jail sentence. [Reporters Without Borders] is relieved and welcomes the mobilization in support of the journalist," the watchdog tweeted.

In November 2018, Prokopyeva spoke about the bombing incident during an appearance on the Pskov affiliate of the Ekho Moskvy radio station. The full text of the broadcast was later published by a local news outlet. The broadcast and subsequent publication were later deleted at the request of Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, and both outlets were fined 350,000 rubles ($4,868).

The journalist denied guilt and said that the publication aimed to establish the events behind the bombing.

In October 2018, a 17-year-old detonated an explosive device inside a Federal Security Service building in the city of Arkhangelsk. The perpetrator died, and three officers suffered injuries as a result of the blast.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Died Pskov October November 2018 Media Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

16 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

18 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ ca ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Probe: A journey of will, achievements for UA ..

26 minutes ago

Verification of fake domicile process is in full s ..

4 minutes ago

Governor chairs review meeting on federal govt fun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.