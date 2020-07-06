(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Reporters Without Borders non-profit organization on Monday expressed relief over the outcome of the trial of Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva, who was tried for allegedly excusing terrorism.

Earlier in the day, a Pskov court fined Prokopyeva 500,000 rubles ($6,950) for comments made in public that were found to be excusing terrorism in the wake of the 2018 bombing of the Arkhangelsk Federal Security Service building.

"Svetlana Prokopyeva is fined 500,000 rubles (6,125 Euros) for 'justifying terrorism.' The court did not follow the prosecutor, who called for a 6-year jail sentence. [Reporters Without Borders] is relieved and welcomes the mobilization in support of the journalist," the watchdog tweeted.

In November 2018, Prokopyeva spoke about the bombing incident during an appearance on the Pskov affiliate of the Ekho Moskvy radio station. The full text of the broadcast was later published by a local news outlet. The broadcast and subsequent publication were later deleted at the request of Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, and both outlets were fined 350,000 rubles ($4,868).

The journalist denied guilt and said that the publication aimed to establish the events behind the bombing.

In October 2018, a 17-year-old detonated an explosive device inside a Federal Security Service building in the city of Arkhangelsk. The perpetrator died, and three officers suffered injuries as a result of the blast.