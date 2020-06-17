Press Freedom Watchdog Calls for Inquiry Into Assault on Journalists Covering Dijon Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) watchdog group on Tuesday demanded from the French authorities to investigate an attack on a news team covering the unrest in the city of Dijon.

On Monday, three journalists covering the situation in Dijon for France 3 public tv channel were attacked by an armed group of approximately 15 men, despite them identifying themselves as press. Two crew members have filed police reports over sustained light injuries.

"We call on French authorities to quickly and thoroughly investigate the attacks on France 3 TV crew members and hold those responsible to account," Gulnoza Said, the CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said in a statement, urging strong action to ensure safety of media professionals covering events of public interest.

The turmoil in Dijon started on Saturday night when several dozen people with covered faces attacked the Le Black Pearl hookah bar in the downtown part of the city. According to eyewitnesses and video footage, the assailants were armed with knives, screwdrivers, and baseball bats. Police arrived at the scene and used tear gas to disperse the crowd but made no arrests.

The clashes continued over the weekend, involving the Chechen immigrant community and local drug trafficking groups, mainly of Maghreb origin.