UrduPoint.com

Press Freedom Watchdog Calls On Tanzania To Release Artist Detained Over Cartoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Press Freedom Watchdog Calls on Tanzania to Release Artist Detained Over Cartoon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-profit organization condemned the detainment of Tanzanian cartoonist Optatus Fwema over a caricature of the country's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and called for his immediate release.

Fwema, who shared a drawing on Instagram showing the Tanzanian president as a little girl playing games, alluding to her role in the country's politics, has been held in the city of Dar es Salaam since September 24. On Tuesday, the police raided the cartoonist's house without notifying his lawyer in search of incriminating evidence, according to the NGO.

"Only the worst authoritarian regimes jail cartoonists over an ordinary satirical cartoon of the country's leader. This arbitrary detention is the latest disastrous signal for press freedom, which has worsened steadily in recent years. We call for this cartoonist's immediate and unconditional release and we urge the president not to take the same predatory road as her predecessor," Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF Africa, said in a statement.

The cartoonist has not been formally charged, and thus should not be in custody for more than 48 hours, the NGO noted.

Fwema's detainment is the latest in a series of incidents that point to the government's intent to clamp down on freedom of the press. In early September, Tanzanian Interior Minister George Simbachawene instructed the police to launch a campaign against citizens allegedly committing crimes on social platforms, including insults targeting the president, who has been at the country's helm since March following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Another case, the RSF noted, involved a thirty-day suspension of the Tanzanian newspaper Raia Mwema for releasing information that the killer of four security guards, gunned down in late August near the French embassy in Tanzania, was a member of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party.

The African nation ranks 124 among out of 180 countries in RSF's 2021 World Press Freedom Index, after falling 53 spots compared to 2016.

Related Topics

Africa World Police Interior Minister Jail Road George Same Dar Es Salaam Tanzania March August September 2016 Government Instagram

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

16 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, e ..

Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, energy situation in country

5 minutes ago
 FM condoles with families of quake victims

FM condoles with families of quake victims

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.