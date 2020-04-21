UrduPoint.com
Press Freedom Watchdog Lowers Estonia's Rank After Tallinn's Pressure On Sputnik Estonia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Press Freedom Watchdog Lowers Estonia's Rank After Tallinn's Pressure on Sputnik Estonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-profit organization has lowered Estonia's rank in its latest edition of the World Press Freedom Index, published on Tuesday, following the Estonian government successfully shutting down of Sputnik Estonia.

In late 2019 Sputnik Estonia was pressured by the country's authorities into shutting down its operations in the country.

The authorities cited EU sanctions imposed on Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which includes Sputnik Estonia. However, the outlet itself has not appeared on any sanctions lists.

The watchdog group lowered Tallinn's ranking from 11 to 14.

Among other reasons for lowering Estonia's rating that were listed by the RSF are verbal attacks on journalists by the far-right populist party EKRE, as well as allegations of the owner of the Postimeesi newspaper interfering with the outlet's work.

