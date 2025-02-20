Press Release From Business Wire: Address Beach Resort
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Address Beach Resort at JBR, renowned for its chic interiors, unmatched comfort, and breathtaking views, redefines luxury hospitality. Just steps from Ain Dubai and home to the world's highest outdoor infinity pool, this ultra-modern sanctuary offers an unparalleled escape in one of Dubai's most iconic landmarks. Elevating the guest experience, the resort unveils its elegant Club Rooms and Suites, including the Club Marina City View Room, Club Sea View Room, and Club One Bedroom Executive Sea View Suite. Each stay includes exclusive Club Privileges, ensuring a truly indulgent retreat.
Designed as a luxury home away from home, the 45sqm Club Room blends sophisticated interiors with stunning Marina city or sea views and a choice of plush king-size or twin beds. A guest favourite, the Club Sea View Rooms offer panoramic vistas of Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, and Burj Al Arab. For those seeking ultimate comfort, the 102sqm Club One Bedroom Executive Sea View Suite features a private, spacious balcony, ideal for families or small groups.
Exclusivity meets gastronomic excellence with the resort's Club Privileges. Start the day with a refined étagère breakfast with sparkling grape at the lobby lounge, available all day, or indulge in a lavish buffet at The Restaurant from 6:30 am to 11:00 am. Midday, savour a curated buffet lunch at The Restaurant, paired with premium beverages. As the evening unfolds, delight in gourmet canapés and fine drinks from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, while enjoying the world's highest outdoor infinity pool at ZETA Seventy Seven or a relaxed, family-friendly setting at The Beach Grill. Elevate your next Dubai getaway with the newly unveiled Club Rooms at Address Beach Resort.
For more details, please call +971 4 8798866 or [email protected]
Visit:https://www.addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/
