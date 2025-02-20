Open Menu

Press Release From Business Wire: Address Beach Resort

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Press Release from Business Wire: Address Beach Resort

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Address Beach Resort at JBR, renowned for its chic interiors, unmatched comfort, and breathtaking views, redefines luxury hospitality. Just steps from Ain Dubai and home to the world's highest outdoor infinity pool, this ultra-modern sanctuary offers an unparalleled escape in one of Dubai's most iconic landmarks. Elevating the guest experience, the resort unveils its elegant Club Rooms and Suites, including the Club Marina City View Room, Club Sea View Room, and Club One Bedroom Executive Sea View Suite. Each stay includes exclusive Club Privileges, ensuring a truly indulgent retreat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219239125/en/

The World's Highest Outdoor Infinity Pool Club Room Benefits at Address Beach Resort Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)

Designed as a luxury home away from home, the 45sqm Club Room blends sophisticated interiors with stunning Marina city or sea views and a choice of plush king-size or twin beds. A guest favourite, the Club Sea View Rooms offer panoramic vistas of Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, and Burj Al Arab. For those seeking ultimate comfort, the 102sqm Club One Bedroom Executive Sea View Suite features a private, spacious balcony, ideal for families or small groups.

Exclusivity meets gastronomic excellence with the resort's Club Privileges. Start the day with a refined étagère breakfast with sparkling grape at the lobby lounge, available all day, or indulge in a lavish buffet at The Restaurant from 6:30 am to 11:00 am. Midday, savour a curated buffet lunch at The Restaurant, paired with premium beverages. As the evening unfolds, delight in gourmet canapés and fine drinks from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, while enjoying the world's highest outdoor infinity pool at ZETA Seventy Seven or a relaxed, family-friendly setting at The Beach Grill. Elevate your next Dubai getaway with the newly unveiled Club Rooms at Address Beach Resort.

For more details, please call +971 4 8798866 or [email protected]

Visit:https://www.addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250219239125/en/

Contact

Maahi Patel

[email protected]

Recent Stories

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

46 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

48 minutes ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

12 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

12 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

14 hours ago

More Stories From World