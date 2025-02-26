Open Menu

Press Release From Business Wire: Autel Energy

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Press Release from Business Wire: Autel Energy

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, will make an impact at EVCharge Live Thailand 2025, taking place on February 26-27, with the debut of its new MaxiCharger DC series, headlined by the state-of-the-art MaxiCharger DH480 All-in-One Charger, alongside a comprehensive portfolio of AC and DC charging products and solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221428784/en/

Autel Energy at Booth F10, EVCharge Live Thailand 2025 held at BITEC (Photo: business Wire)

Introducing groundbreaking features of DH480

The DH480 sets a new standard for fast, efficient, and reliable EV charging, delivering up to 480kW of power and supporting simultaneous charging for up to four vehicles, ideal for high-demand locations.

It offers the industry's highest charging speed, adding up to 1km of range per second, with a success rate exceeding 99%. Its versatility extends to payment options, with support for credit cards, RFID, QR codes, and Plug & Charge technology, ensuring a seamless experience for drivers. Additionally, the MaxiCharger DC series integrates with renewable energy systems such as photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS), making it a future-proof solution for sustainable EV charging. With AI-driven monitoring and predictive maintenance ensuring over 98% uptime, DH480 optimizes operational performance.

Recent Stories

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

3 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

33 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

33 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

48 minutes ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

1 hour ago
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

1 hour ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

2 hours ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

3 hours ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World