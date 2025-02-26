Press Release from Business Wire: Autel Energy

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, will make an impact at EVCharge Live Thailand 2025, taking place on February 26-27, with the debut of its new MaxiCharger DC series, headlined by the state-of-the-art MaxiCharger DH480 All-in-One Charger, alongside a comprehensive portfolio of AC and DC charging products and solutions.

Autel Energy at Booth F10, EVCharge Live Thailand 2025

Introducing groundbreaking features of DH480

The DH480 sets a new standard for fast, efficient, and reliable EV charging, delivering up to 480kW of power and supporting simultaneous charging for up to four vehicles, ideal for high-demand locations.

It offers the industry's highest charging speed, adding up to 1km of range per second, with a success rate exceeding 99%. Its versatility extends to payment options, with support for credit cards, RFID, QR codes, and Plug & Charge technology, ensuring a seamless experience for drivers. Additionally, the MaxiCharger DC series integrates with renewable energy systems such as photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS), making it a future-proof solution for sustainable EV charging. With AI-driven monitoring and predictive maintenance ensuring over 98% uptime, DH480 optimizes operational performance.