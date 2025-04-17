Open Menu

Press Release From Business Wire: Avania

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Press Release from Business Wire: Avania

BILTHOVEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Avania - the leading global MedTech advisory and clinical development partner - today announced the appointments of Jasmine Saba as sr. vice president of strategic relationships and Josh Blacker as sr. vice president of global business development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417247152/en/

Jasmine Saba (left) has been appointed Sr. Vice President of Strategic Relationships. Josh Blacker (right) joins Avania as Sr. Vice President of Global Business Development.

Saba Appointed Sr. Vice President of Strategic Relationships

Saba will take on this new role to support Avania's growth by identifying, building, and nurturing key partnerships with global multinational medical technology companies. She will develop repeatable and scalable solutions leveraging Avania's partnership approach as these customers increasingly rely on Avania to be an extension of their existing teams. With her extensive experience in R&D, clinical operations, and sales, Saba has a proven track record in building long-term strategic partnerships and helping them pivot based on pressing market demands.

Blacker Joins as Sr. Vice President of Global Business Development

Blacker will be responsible for leading Avania's global business development team across all three regions including NA, EU, and APAC with a focus on MedTech companies at all stages of their development.

Blacker brings a wealth of experience building robust business development programs at Chiltern, Worldwide Clinical Trials, and Evestia Clinical, where he was most recently executive vice president of commercial. With deep industry expertise Blacker is well-positioned to support Avania's strategic goals.

"We recognize the MedTech industry is consistently changing and remain committed to providing flexible solution-driven partnerships that guide our clients from concept to commercialization. Our ability to navigate the changes in the industry is rooted in the strength of our team," said Jason Monteleone, president and CEO of Avania. "I'm thrilled to welcome Josh Blacker, and I'm equally excited to announce Jasmine Saba into her new role. Both are strategic moves that further enhance our ability to meet client needs."

About Avania

Avania is the leading global MedTech advisory and clinical development partner with a focus on medical devices, diagnostics/IVDs, and digital health. Core offerings include full service clinical research outsourcing, market access, reimbursement, regulatory, and product development advisory services. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being. When you need to advance your medical technology, It Takes Avania.

