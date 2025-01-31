Press Release From Business Wire: Aviator LLC
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 02:10 AM
TBILISI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Flutter Entertainment (Flutter) and Aviator LLC (404612610) (Aviator) have agreed on a long-term commercial partnership, which will see Aviator-branded online games being marketed and distributed internationally by Flutter.
As part of the deal both parties have agreed to settle their outstanding legal dispute.
