Press Release From Business Wire: Aviator LLC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 02:10 AM

TBILISI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Flutter Entertainment (Flutter) and Aviator LLC (404612610) (Aviator) have agreed on a long-term commercial partnership, which will see Aviator-branded online games being marketed and distributed internationally by Flutter.

As part of the deal both parties have agreed to settle their outstanding legal dispute.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128107435/en/

