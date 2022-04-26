Press Release from Business Wire: Board International

UrduPoint.com

Published April 26, 2022

Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, announces today the appointment of Paul Smith as Chief Financial Officer

CHIASSO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, announces today the appointment of Paul Smith as Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005663/en/ Paul Smith (Photo: Business Wire) "Paul is a technology finance leader with an established track record of investment expertise for high performing successful SaaS businesses," said Marco Limena, CEO of board International. "I am delighted to welcome Paul as Chief Financial Officer, as we continue to deliver on our growth plans and fantastic momentum for the company." Paul Smith is the former CFO of IFS, the Swedish enterprise software company, where he played a key role in helping to transform the business from a traditional perpetual license and on-premise company with in-house sales and implementation capability, to a SaaS cloud business with over 50% of implementations and 25% of sales conducted via partners.

During Smith's 10 years with the company, he completed and integrated over 15 acquisitions and helped scale operations to 54 countries and 4,000 staff, achieving leadership status across priority markets.

An expert in financial leadership and investment for technology leaders, Smith has taken two technology companies, through the IPO process to successful listings on the Nasdaq, as well as preparing and selling other businesses to private equity investors and trade buyers.

"I am excited to be joining a positive and enthusiastic team, where we have a huge opportunity together with ambitious shareholders, to scale and significantly increase growth," said Paul Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Board International.

"Board's decision-making platform and solutions are well positioned for success in a growing market, and I look forward to replicating the impactful financial leadership achieved with high performing SaaS and technology leaders throughout my career, once again here at Board." About Board Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform, empowering people to have a transformative impact on their business by helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. Unifying Planning, Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Using Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their decision-making processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

More Stories From World

