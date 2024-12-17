Press Release from Business Wire: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the CAC 40, the benchmark index of the Paris stock exchange

NEUILLYSURSEINE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Bureau Veritas, a global leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the CAC 40, the benchmark index of the Paris stock exchange. This decision was made by the Euronext Expert Indices Committee on December 17th, 2024, following the quarterly review of the CAC 40 index, and will be effective from December 20th, 2024, after market close.

Hinda Gharbi, CEO Bureau Veritas

This milestone comes after Bureau Veritas announced LEAP | 28 in March 2024, a strategy targeting a step change in growth and double-digit shareholder returns. This inclusion is a recognition of the Group's consistent operational delivery and performance. Bureau Veritas is proud to leverage the expertise of a nearly two-century-old company within a constantly evolving industry, driven by the strong market trends of energy transition, decarbonisation, sustainability and innovation. The Group has a presence in 140 countries, operating 1,610 offices and laboratories and relies on a portfolio of 3,500 agreements and accreditations.

On December 16th, 2024, the Bureau Veritas market capitalization stood at EUR13.6 billion, with BVI shares trading at EUR30.02, representing a 31% increase since the beginning of the year. The portion of its capital held by the public (free float) represents 74%, largely in the hands of institutional investors around the world.

As it enters the CAC 40, Bureau Veritas further enhances the sectoral diversity of the Parisian index, expanding the Business Services industry, and the Test, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector exposure.

Bureau Veritas is already a member of the CAC 40 ESG index, reflecting the Group's continuous efforts to be a role model in the economy thanks to its 83,000 employees across the organization.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Bureau Veritas is honored and proud to be joining the CAC 40, a significant milestone in the Group's nearly bi-centennial history.

We are very grateful to our shareholders, including our longstanding partner Wendel, who have consistently supported Bureau Veritas throughout its development journey.

This recognition is the culmination of a remarkable year for Bureau Veritas, marked by the launch of our new strategy LEAP | 28 aimed at generating a step change in performance and shareholder returns. Bureau Veritas operates in a growing market driven by very strong secular trends of energy transition, sustainability and increased investments in infrastructure. The Group positions itself as a leader in these high-growth areas and is poised to continue thriving in the years to come. Recently, it completed 10 acquisitions in 2024 as actively refocuses and shapes its portfolio.

I take this opportunity to thank all of my 83,000 colleagues worldwide for their dedication and hard work, as well as our clients, suppliers and partners around the world for their trust and continued support."

About Bureau VeritasBureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

