Press Release from Business Wire: Bynder

Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, has appointed some of the world's leading experts to drive product innovation in its AI incubator, Bynder Labs

AMSTERDAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, has appointed some of the world's leading experts to drive product innovation in its AI incubator, Bynder Labs.

The company has appointed Machine Learning Engineer Aris Kalgreadis, User Researcher Jules Reijnen, and Data Scientist Ali Gharbali to Bynder Labs, who will collaborate with Bynder's AI experts, Murat Akyol, Omri Walton, Cliff Crosbie, Michiel Maandag and Chief Legal Officer Ann-Michele Verheyden. The combined team along with Bynder's already extensive product and engineering specialists will continue to drive innovation - pioneering next-generation solutions while addressing complex privacy, governance, and compliance issues.

Bynder Labs is the company's innovation program focused on the ideation and development of AI-driven capabilities for DAM. It was first introduced last year at the company's inaugural customer conference, Bynder Connect, where the team showcased numerous technologies under development while capturing feedback from customers and partners. Since then, the lab, in collaboration with Bynder R&D, has brought several new AI features to market, including Natural Language Search and Duplicate Manager.

The Bynder Labs team will continue and further accelerate the pace of AI innovation at the company and build on the extensive set of features already in market and in use by customers. These innovations, along with new content exploring broad topics around the deployment of AI, will be made available on labs.bynder.com. This dedicated website serves as the public face of Bynder Labs' advancements and is designed to:

-- Showcase and promote Bynder's latest AI capabilities: Visitors can discover and explore features like Face Recognition and Natural Language Search and learn more about the technology behind these capabilities.

-- Explore future AI developments: Visitors can preview and engage with upcoming AI projects under development, with the ability to participate in the ideation process, submit their own ideas, and influence tomorrow's digital landscape.

-- Educate on AI in DAM and beyond: Through a centralized resource hub, the microsite features thought leadership content with resources to empower organizations to optimize and automate workflows, improve content discoverability, deliver hyper-personalization, and gain control over compliance.

-- Capture ideas and feedback: In the future, Bynder Labs will feature an interactive forum where AI leaders can capture, share, and exchange innovative ideas and insights about AI and DAM.

Bob Hickey, CEO of Bynder, said: "Bynder delivers real value to customers through pioneering and practical AI solutions for content creation, management, and discovery. Backed by a team of world-class AI experts and the innovative work of Bynder Labs, we are leading industry standards. What's more, our dedicated microsite will be a central point for our new ideation and exploration of what is possible with AI and , allowing visitors to experience Bynder's AI and thought leadership first-hand."

At Bynder, the company focuses on a responsible approach, providing controls to ensure its AI capabilities are always used with human oversight. The Bynder Labs program will help the company deliver the benefits of AI while addressing challenges around topics such as privacy, bias, and accountability.