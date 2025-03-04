Press Release From Business Wire: CAPCOM CO., LTD.
OSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of Monster Hunter Wilds, released on February 28, 2025, surpassed 8 million units in 3 days, which is the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history.
Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the Monster Hunterseries and is set in a dynamically changing world that is in one moment a severe wilderness, swarming with packs of attacking monsters, and in the next transforms into a rich natural environment teeming with life. Monster Hunter Wilds features grand, beautiful visual depictions made possible by the RE ENGINE, Capcom's proprietary game development engine, and cross-play, allowing players to enjoy the game together regardless of their game platform.
Following the game's announcement, Capcom promoted the appeal of Monster Hunter Wilds to a broad audience worldwide, exhibiting the title at global video game events and holding an online open beta test to give many players a chance to try it, while also providing updates on game information via the online events such as Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase. As a result of these continuous global initiatives, Monster Hunter Wilds has evoked massive excitement and achieved sales of 8 million units in 3 days, the fastest any game has done so in Capcom's history.
Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.
About the Monster Hunter series:The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 108 million units (as of December 31, 2024).
ABOUT CAPCOM
Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil?, Monster Hunter?, Street Fighter?, Mega Man?, Devil May Cry? and Ace Attorney?. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/
