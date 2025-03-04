Press Release from Business Wire: CSC

WILMINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain security, domain name system (DNS), and digital brand threats, today announces the expansion of its local China domain name registrar system, helping global and local companies with enterprise-class domain management within China.

To thoroughly address the continually evolving cybersecurity landscape and policies, CSC built a secure local domain support structure with a strong focus on ensuring cybersecurity for global clients, Chinese multinationals, foreign wholly-owned and joint-venture enterprises alike, while complying with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of the People's Republic of China policy on domain name management. As a result, global companies working with CSC can securely manage their full global domain portfolio under a single vendor.

"Companies throughout the world see opportunity in the Chinese market-and CSC spent significant time and resources developing a fully local registrar system to cater to the needs of these organizations. This platform meets our enterprise-class standards and global operational procedures, including additional security features not found in consumer-grade registrars," says Jim Stoltzfus, president of CSC's Digital Brand Services division. "The infrastructure was designed with resilience in mind to offer our clients a high level of security while also streamlining the management of their domain name portfolios."

In 2017, MIIT revised their Internet Domain Name Regulation that required every website on a domestic server to not only obtain an internet content provider (ICP) license, but also use a compliant domain name that's registered through accredited registries and registrars. In 2020, CSC was the first global company to receive the domain registrar license, and built an in-country and cloud-enabled secure local domain support structure in China under the revised regulation.

"As a globally recognized leader in online digital asset management and brand protection, CSC is a trusted partner to Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Our accreditation and local capabilities present a valuable opportunity for us to extend our expertise to China, helping businesses establish a comprehensive global domain and brand protection strategy, while leveraging DNS management to support Chinese clients," says Michael Wang, general manager of Greater China Sales.

With this expansion in capabilities, CSC can manage companies' global and Chinese domain name portfolios, combining enterprise-class level of security with full local domain name policy compliance demands. To contact CSC directly, visit cscdbs.com.

About CSCCSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®) with focus areas in domain security and management, along with digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, our DomainSecSM platform can help them understand cybersecurity oversights that exist and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC's proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss. CSC also provides online brand protection-the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities-with a multidimensional view of various threats outside the firewall targeting specific domains. Fraud protection services that combat phishing in the early stages of attack round out our solutions. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia- Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.com.