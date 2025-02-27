Press Release From Business Wire: Cynosure Lutronic
WESTFORD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Cynosure Lutronic, a global leader in the energy-based devices market, has entered into a multi- country distribution agreement with Amico Aesthetics, a leader in providing world-class medical devices to the middle East.
E?ective January 1, 2025, Amico Aesthetics has become the sole authorized distributor of the whole Cynosure Lutronic portfolio across its entire network in the Middle East including UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman and Lebanon. This strategic relationship further strengthens both companies' presence and commitment to customer excellence in the region's energy-based device industry.
A Leading-Edge Alliance
This alliance unites Cynosure Lutronic's innovative technologies with Amico Aesthetics' robust distribution network and localized expertise, creating a powerful synergy aimed at delivering unparalleled value to aesthetic practitioners and their patients. Together, both companies aim to elevate aesthetic practice standards and results across the Middle East.
Ahmed El-Maghraby, CEO of Amico Group, shared his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Cynosure Lutronic, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Cynosure Lutronic combines a legacy of premium quality with a reputation for groundbreaking advancements, a combination that perfectly matches our mission to provide aesthetic professionals with best-in-class technologies.
Our comprehensive support programs, new training centers, and a team of over 250 dedicated specialists will ensure exceptional aesthetic outcomes for both practitioners and their patients. We look forward to continuing our successful collaborations and supporting customers across the Middle East."
Nadav Tomer, CEO of Cynosure Lutronic, added: "Amico's reputation and their deep understanding of the Middle East markets make them an ideal partner for us. This agreement marks a signi?cant step forward in expanding Cynosure Lutronic's footprint and delivering our cutting-edge solutions to aesthetic professionals in the region.
We remain committed to providing exceptional support and innovation to our customers."
Shaping the Future of Aesthetic Medicine
The collaboration between Cynosure Lutronic and Amico Aesthetics will prioritize delivering tailored clinical training, dedicated consumer marketing, and exceptional customer service. By combining their expertise, both companies aim to seamlessly integrate Cynosure Lutronic's state-of-the-art product portfolio into the Middle East region, setting new benchmarks for aesthetic outcomes.
For additional information and questions, please click on the following links:
-- For Cynosure Lutronic: https://www.cynosurelutronicemea.com/contact-us/
-- For Amico Aesthetics: https://www.amicogroup.com/contacts/
About Amico:
Amico is a leading medical device distributor specializing in bringing advanced healthcare solutions to the Middle East. With decades of experience, Amico is dedicated to improving patient care through its extensive portfolio of innovative products and services.
About Cynosure Lutronic:
With over 30 years of combined innovation and action as the global leader in energy-based devices and superior medical aesthetic treatments. Cynosure Lutronic enables dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other healthcare practitioners to deliver non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to their patients. Committed to research and development at the forefront of aesthetic technology, Cynosure Lutronic holds the largest market leading portfolio of products in skin resurfacing and revitalization, hair removal, vascular lesion treatment, skin toning, and body contouring. Cynosure Lutronic sells its products globally through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries.
