Press Release from Business Wire: Dali Information Office

DALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The 2024 Erhai Forum on Global Ecological Civilization Construction, themed "Working Together to Promote Eco-Friendly Modernization," was successfully held on October 19 in Dali, Yunnan in Southwestern China. As the host, Dali emphasized its ecological civilization initiatives, drawing nearly 300 guests from China and abroad, and garnering international attention.

The beautiful autumn scenery in Shangguan town, Dali, Yunnan, China. (Photo: business Wire)

This year's forum placed particular emphasis on cross-border collaboration and project implementation, aiming to extend its impact beyond Dali and the Erhai region.

Notably, on September 24, 2024, the forum held its first European side event in Geneva, Switzerland, where China's "Erhai Experience" was shared internationally, fostering mutual learning with Switzerland's water management practices at Lake Geneva. This exchange further enhanced the forum's influence, reputation, and global recognition.

Over the years, Dali has actively implemented the "Beautiful China" initiative, with a focus on precise governance to protect Erhai Lake. These efforts have created a new development model where environmental protection and economic growth go hand in hand, achieving the dual goals of ecological beauty and sustainable development.

By 2023, the pollution load entering Erhai Lake had significantly decreased, with all 27 major rivers flowing into the lake meeting excellent water quality standards.

This year, the "Digital Erhai" initiative was selected as a model case for China's digital development, and the "SF Express Erhai Model" became the only project from Yunnan that was recognized as one of the first pollution and carbon reduction cases in the Asia-Pacific region under the Basel Convention's "Zero-Waste Cities" initiative.

In Jianchuan County, Jianhu Lake serves as a critical habitat for migratory birds traveling along the Hengduan Mountains corridor in Northwestern Yunnan. Meanwhile, early autumn brought the return of the endangered Cibi flower, blooming once again near Cibi Lake in Eryuan County.

In Yousuo Town, Eryuan County, freshly harvested water caltrops are being shipped to major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

Along the Erhai ecological corridor, the beautifully restored landscapes have driven the growth of eco-tourism around the lake. Additionally, a series of ecological agriculture projects are taking shape, providing job opportunities for local people and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

Through strengthened international cooperation and by sharing its successful practices in protecting Erhai Lake, Dali aims to provide Chinese wisdom and solutions for the global effort to build an ecological civilization.