Press Release from Business Wire: DivX, LLC

SAN DIEGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, today announced that Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, signed an intellectual property (IP) license agreement. The agreement resolves ongoing litigation between the two companies and grants Hisense access to DivX's global video technology patent portfolio. By adding Hisense to its growing list of licensees, DivX has now licensed more than 75% of the global smart tv market.

"We are excited to conclude an agreement with Hisense, and welcome them to our family of licensees," commented Noel Egnatios, DivX's CEO. "We believe that this agreement both demonstrates Hisense's respect for intellectual property rights owners and further validates the immense value in DivX's patent portfolio."

Since 2000, DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology. DivX continues to license its broad IP portfolio to companies in the consumer electronics and streaming video industries around the world.

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped over 1.7 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.

