Press Release from Business Wire: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN: AED001801011) (Symbol: DEWA):
-0- *T Full Year 2024*Q4, 2024*AED 30.98 billionAED 15.70 billionAED 7.45 billionAED 3.95 billion
+6.18% YoY
+6.25% YoY
+6.13% YoY
+11.11% YoY
vs. 2023
Revenue
vs. 2023
EBITDA
vs. Q4, 2023
Revenue
vs. Q4, 2023
EBITDA
*Figures are rounded. Ratios are based on actuals.
*T
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN: AED001801011) (Symbol: DEWA), the Emirate of Dubai's exclusive electricity and water services provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), today reported its full year 2024 preliminary and unaudited consolidated financial results. DEWA Group recorded consolidated full year revenue of AED 30.98 billion, EBITDA of AED 15.70 billion and net profit after tax of AED 7.24 billion. For Q4, 2024, DEWA Group reported revenue of AED 7.45 billion, EBITDA of AED 3.95 billion and net profit after tax of AED 1.76 billion.
DEWA's strategy delivers record financial performance
DEWA's consolidated annual revenue increased by 6.
18% to AED 30.98 billion in 2024 primarily driven by rising demand for electricity, water and cooling services. On a like-for-like basis, DEWA Group delivered an annual profit before tax increase of 1.81% to AED 7.98 billion.
Annual Operating Performance Summary:
In 2024, DEWA generated 59.19 TWh of power, marking a 5.42% annual increase from the 56.14 TWh recorded in 2023. Notably, DEWA generated 6.62 TWh of clean power during the year, a 7.47% increase over the previous year. This clean power accounted for 11.2% of the total power generated in 2024. DEWA experienced a noteworthy 3.4% increase in its annual peak demand compared to 2023, reaching 10.76 GW in 2024. The system desalinated water production in 2024 grew by 5.0% compared to the previous year, reaching a record of 150.48 billion imperial gallons. The daily peak desalinated water demand reached 455 MIGD, a 4.92% increase over the previous year. At the end of 2024, DEWA had 1,270,285 customer accounts, adding 58,810 accounts during the year, an impressive 4.85% increase over previous year.
