Press Release From Business Wire: Fin Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Fin Capital, a global asset manager specializing in B2B Fintech, announced today that it will establish a formal presence in Asia, opening an office in Tokyo as its Asia headquarters. Fin made the announcement in conjunction with the GFTN Forum Japan, a premier fintech conference in the region. Logan Allin, Founder and Managing Partner of Fin Capital, will speak at the conference, of which Fin is also a sponsor.
"The Japanese market is an invaluable gateway to the entire Asia region, and one that Fin Capital has engaged with since our inception in 2018," said Allin. "We see incredible opportunities to engage with entrepreneurs and deepen our relationships with institutional partners, and we are thrilled to take the next step in building our local team and making Tokyo our official home in the region."
Tokyo was selected based on Fin Capital's strong relationships with Japanese institutions, and the country's robust and globally respected financial services ecosystem. Additionally, in recent years, Japan has seen a significant increase in corporate adoption of Fintech, and a rapid expansion of the innovation and startup ecosystem. Fin has observed momentum in its own portfolio companies, such as Circle, Unqork, Figure, Articul8, Talos, and others partnering with Japanese companies or entering the market.
"We are observing a tremendous inflection in the Japanese ecosystem for our international portfolio actively seeking to enter the market to partner with institutional customers and channel partners, along with acceleration in the formation and growth of B2B Fintech companies," Allin added.
As part of the strategic office opening, Fin plans to hire a Tokyo-based team that will engage with corporate partners and support market entry for Fin's global portfolio of Fintech companies. Fin Capital team members Christian Ostberg, General Partner, Fan Wen, Principal and Director of AI, and Rina Okachi, Associate, will provide coverage from the US team with support from Senior Advisors, Ronald Issen, Huey Lin Gaume, and Siew Kai Choy in Singapore.
About Fin Capital:
Founded in 2018, Fin Capital is a global asset manager focused on full lifecycle investing, from pre-seed to pre-IPO, in B2B Fintech software companies. Fin Capital is passionate about rolling up its sleeves and partnering with repeat founders and seasoned entrepreneurs that have deep financial services experience, differentiated products, and a global mindset. The firm seeks to add meaningful value beyond capital with a proprietary "OS" Lighthouseand deep operational playbooks. Fin is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Miami. To learn more, please visit www.fin.capital.
