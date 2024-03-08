Press Release from Business Wire: Gain Theory

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Gain Theory, a WPP-owned global marketing effectiveness and foresight consultancy, announced a strategic Data and Measurement partnership with The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) today. This partnership showcases Gain Theory's industry-leading marketing measurement and optimization capabilities, cementing its position as a trusted advisor to brands navigating the complexities of the modern marketing landscape.

As the leading advertising industry body, the ANA is committed to driving a CMO-endorsed growth agenda. Among the most important initiatives of the ANA CMO Growth Council are those centred on data, technology, and measurement - the capabilities that will ensure marketers succeed in the future.

Through this partnership with the ANA, Gain Theory will offer exclusive perspectives into AI-driven marketing measurement, next-generation insights, and the future of foresight. These insights will enable CMOs to navigate market shifts and optimize growth strategies, leveraging the power of AI.

Gain Theory boasts 50 years of heritage and innovation and was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave?: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023. The Forrester report describes Gain Theory's 18-month roadmap as "...differentiated by its focus on building next-generation business models, creative optimization insights, and using GenAI to enhance platform capabilities." With a presence across the U.S., the consultancy serves clients across a range of sectors including Retail, Financial Services, Telco, travel, Media and Entertainment and CPG.

As an official ANA Data and Measurement Partner, Gain Theory will play a pivotal role in helping the association deliver valuable knowledge and recommendations to CMOs through a program of thought leadership and events in 2024.

"The future of Marketing is being transformed through GenAI and brands will need to embrace it to remain competitive. Through our partnership with the ANA, we (Gain Theory) will provide Marketing leaders with distinctly new perspectives on how rapidly evolving GenAI capabilities will provide the rudder to navigate market shifts and optimize their investments in this swiftly changing environment," said Shawn O'Neal, Americas CEO of Gain Theory.

