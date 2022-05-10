Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networks

UrduPoint.com

Published May 10, 2022

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure protection solutions, today announced it has received "Customers' Choice" distinction in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewalls

SANTA CLARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ):Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure protection solutions, today announced it has received "Customers' Choice" distinction in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewalls. "Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and rating platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers." In the report, vendors, including Hillstone Networks, "placed in the upper-right quadrant of the 'Voice of the Customer' quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption." "In addition to delivering innovative, proven, and effective network security solutions, Hillstone Networks is committed to providing a superior customer experience," said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, of Hillstone Networks. "To be recognized with a 'Customers' Choice' distinction, we believe, is a testament to our commitment to provide the exceptional service and support our customers need to keep their companies safe." Key findings for Hillstone Networks in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Network Firewalls report as of 28th Feb 2022 include: -- Hillstone Networks received a 100 percent "willingness to recommend" rating from its users.

-- 85 percent of surveyed Hillstone users gave the company a 5 out of 5 stars rating.

-- Hillstone Networks' Support Experience received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 94 reviews.

-- Hillstone Networks' Sales Experience received a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 93 reviews.

To read the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Network Firewalls report, click here.

With over 23,000 global customers, Hillstone Networks has established a reputation of "security that works." Its intuitive solutions span SD-WAN, ZTNA, Microsegmentation, CWPP, NDR, as well as XDR.

Hillstone Networks has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant? for Network Firewalls and has also been recognized for eight consecutive years.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewalls, Peer Contributors, 29th April 2022. * Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, By Rajpreet Kaur, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Nat Smith, Adam Hils, 1 November 2021 Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved About Gartner Peer Insight Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Peer Insights is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Hillstone Networks Hillstone Networks' proven Infrastructure Protection solutions provide enterprises and service providers with the visibility and intelligence to comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against multilayer, multistage cyberthreats. Favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies, Hillstone protects from the edge to cloud with improved total-cost-of-ownership.

