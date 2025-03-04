Press Release from Business Wire: Hong Kong Tourism Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Get ready for Hong Kong Super March, when Asia's event capital shines glamorously as the ultimate destination for world-class mega events. Throughout March, travellers can discover an exhilarating lineup of sports, entertainment, and arts & culture at every turn, as Hong Kong promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

Hong Kong Sevens at new Kai Tak Stadium (Photo Credit: Information Services Department)

Whether you're a sports fanatic, an arts enthusiast, an entertainment lover or just love a good party, Hong Kong will light up with an entire month of captivating experiences that will showcase the best of this dynamic city. Here's a guide to the 10 world-class, can't-miss events taking place during this eclectic March.

Sport Events on the Go

Following its grand opening on 1 March, Kai Tak Sports Park is set to host one of Asia's biggest annual sporting events this March. Set against the breathtaking view of Victoria Harbour at the legendary and festive South Stand, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will bring world-class rugby to the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Stadium from 28-30 March, where 50,000 fans are expected to join the party. A brand-new laser show and spectacular pyrotechnic display will further elevate the rugby party to an entirely new level of excitement. As well as the thrilling on-field action, there'll be a massive entertainment lineup featuring English indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs and legendary DJ Pete Tong. Get yourself dressed up for the ultimate rugby party at Hong Kong's latest sports landmark!

Marking the first ranking tournament held in Hong Kong in 35 years, the World Snooker Grand Prix 2025 will be held outside the UK for the first time, gathering the world's best snookers this March. The top 32 snooker players of the season, including current World No.1 Judd Trump will compete for a record-breaking top prize of £180,000. The action takes place from 4-9 March at Kai Tak Arena, making this year's instalment the largest-scale ranking event on the World Snooker Tour to date.

The world's most audacious golf tournament returns to Hong Kong this March. LIV Golf will bring three vibrant days of golf and entertainment to the Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling from 7-9 March as the League's third stop of 2025. The return of LIV Golf Hong Kong Individual Champion, Abraham Ancer from Fireballs GC and Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC, who are the defending team champions of last year's tournament, both returning to Hong Kong along with 54 of the world's best players. Beyond the bunkers, the LIV Golf Fan Village will host a range of immersive experiences and colourful activations for all ages, including live culinary demonstrations and an eclectic range of street food-style eats, a dedicated kids' zone, and a headlining Saturday night set by DJ Peggy Gou.

Arts & Culture Experiences

Beyond the thrill of exciting sports matches, Hong Kong offers a vibrant array of arts events and fairs that promise to captivate your senses and ignite your creativity. Whether you are drawn to contemporary art or innovative collaborations, these events provide a perfect opportunity to experience the rich cultural tapestry of Hong Kong.

Art attack! The gaze of the art world will turn to Hong Kong in March for the return of Art Basel Hong Kong, the world's premier modern and contemporary art fair. The 2025 edition will feature 240 exhibitors from 42 countries and territories, including 23 newcomers, with over half of the participating galleries hailing from the Asia-Pacific region, to provide a fascinating overview of the region's astonishing diversity. A vibrant pop-up art bar co-curated by the Hong Kong Tourism board and Art Basel Hong Kong in collaboration with a renowned local artist celebrates the essence of Hong Kong. Infused with local Wan Chai neighbourhood in its exterior, the bar serves Hong Kong-inspired cocktails which creates an immersive experience integrating local cultural elements. Get your culture fix at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 28-30 March.

5.Art CentralExperience the extraordinary which brings cutting-edge art to Central Harbourfront

The signature Art Central takes up residency at Central Harbourfront for its 10th edition from 26-30 March. This year's fair unveils a new gallery initiative, Legend, which showcases the work of six pioneering artists who have significantly impacted the Asia-Pacific arts scene, runs alongside Neo, a sector highlighting galleries to feature new galleries and undiscovered artists. Expand your art journey at the dedicated live art creation studio inside the venue, where collaborated with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to bring together artists from the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong to create on-the-spot artworks inspired by their everyday experiences which vividly tell the unique stories and vibrant narratives of each neighbourhood with art enthusiasts.

Explore the latest and greatest in pop culture at ComplexCon, with Hong Kong the only overseas stop of the pioneering American festival.

From 21-23 March, AsiaWorld-Expo will host the ultimate celebration of pop culture where the freshest music, style, sneakers, art, food, and innovation collide, allowing you to witness exclusive brand releases that set the trends of tomorrow. Besides headlining performances from music superstars including NJZ, Metro Boomin, Zico, and Quavo, an innovative thematic experience zone centered around the traditional culture of mahjong organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board recreates scenes of Chinese banquets and neighborhood mahjong games which brings to life the connection between between the daily lives of Hong Kong people and mahjong culture, allowing everyone to experience the authentic local flavour of Hong Kong.

7.Picasso for Asia-A ConversationDiscover the works of Pablo Picasso in a whole new light

A groundbreaking exhibition bringing together more than 60 works by Pablo Picasso and over 80 works by Asian and Asian-diasporic artists from the M+ Collections arrives in Hong Kong this March, and reimagines the legacy of the Spanish master in a whole new light. "Picasso for Asia-A Conversation" creates an unprecedented cross-cultural and intergenerational dialogue with Asian artists and examines Picasso's enduring influence in and connections with Asia for the very first time. The exhibition opens at M+ on 15 March.

To plan your visit, simply check out details on https://www.artmarch.hk/artmarch2025/home, be sure to immerse yourself in Hong Kong's thriving art scene at West Kowloon with a host of exhibitions during Art March.

A series of captivating works by impressionist masters Paul Cézanne and Pierre-Auguste Renoir is now on display at the harbourside Hong Kong Museum of Art. "Cézanne and Renoir Looking at the World-Masterpieces from the Musée de l'Orangerie and the Musée d'Orsay" is the first large-scale exhibition of the two French artists in Hong Kong, showcasing 52 masterpieces from the Musée de l'Orangerie and the Musée d'Orsay in France. The museum will also host a programme of talks, workshops and tours for visitors to make the most of the exhibition.

Homegrown festival HKwalls Street Art Festival returns for its 10th edition, celebrating creativity, originality and artistic expression through the mediums of street art and street culture. This year's event will take place from 22-30 March, with murals by local and international artists popping up across the Central and Western District, as well as digital artwork displayed on LED screens throughout the city. In addition to the murals and street interventions, the citywide programme includes special screenings, panels, parties, guided tours, and workshops, as well as new pop-up exhibition HKWALLS ROOMS.

The breadth and depth of Hong Kong's homegrown arts scene will be in the frame at the 53rd Hong Kong Arts Festival. With over 1,300 local and international artists, 125 performances of more than 45 programmes, and around 300 public outreach and education events, the event will spread art and culture to every corner of the city over this February and March. The programme, which includes music, musicals, Chinese opera, dance, theatre and multimedia, will feature an international lineup of performances such as Orchestra of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna and the China National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra, adding a dynamic layer to the event to draw art lovers to Hong Kong.

The excitement of Hong Kong Super March further accelerates as endless exclusive merchant offers will be available in town for tourists and local residents alike. Ranging from dining outlets, retail shops to attractions, they can enjoy over 160 great deals offered by more than 1,500 outlets, promising you a completely upgraded journey while immersing in the thrills and artistic essence brought by diversified world-class events during the period.

Hong Kong Super March will see the city come alive with an electrifying lineup of the biggest Names in sport, art, entertainment, and culture - from thrilling competitions to breathtaking performances, Hong Kong has something extraordinary in store for everyone. Don't miss out on this dynamic month-long celebration and more surprises await - to start creating your perfect Hong Kong itinerary, head to https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/super-march.html for details and exclusive merchant offers.

