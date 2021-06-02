Press Release from Business Wire: IDEMIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COURBEVOIE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :IDEMIA Group, the global leader in augmented identity, today announced that it has appointed, Donnie Scott, as Chief Executive Officer for its Identity and Security North America business, effective June 1, 2021.

A 20-year veteran of the public security and IT solutions industry, Scott was elevated from his current position as Senior Vice President and General Manager of IDEMIA's North America Public Security division. While in this role Donnie successfully expanded IDEMIA's TSA Pre Check enrollment program for the Department of Homeland Security, and established IDEMIA as the market leading provider of biometric technologies for law enforcement agencies across the U.S.A . Prior to IDEMIA, Scott served as Industry Sales Leader at DXC Technology, an IT services company where his team generated more than $1 billion in sales and 20% growth over a three-year period for its National Security Business.

Reporting directly to Pierre Barrial, IDEMIA Group President and CEO, Donnie will oversee all businesses for IDEMIA I&S North America.

"I am very pleased to appoint Donnie as CEO of IDEMIA Identity and Security North America and welcome him to IDEMIA's global executive team. I have worked closely with Donnie for a number of years and know that he is the right leader at the right time to lead our efforts in such an important market for the Group.

"saidPierre Barrial, President and CEO of IDEMIA.

"I am honored to be leading I&S North America at a time when more than ever our society needs trusted, technology-enabled solutions to facilitate their travel, commerce and access to public services. We have ambitious growth objectives as a team here at I&S supported by our long history of delivering market-leading identity and security solutions to both government and commercial customers here in North America. I look forward to working with Pierre and the rest of the IDEMIA executive team to successfully deliver against these goals in the months ahead."saidDonnie Scott, new Chief Executive Officer for Identity & Security North America.

Based out of the I&S North America headquarters in Reston, Virginia, Donnie is known as a collaborative leader of teams that enable clients to achieve their mission and business objectives. Prior to his work at DXC Technology, Donnie was a sales leader at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, and Electronic Data Systems. Donnie has BA in economics from the University of Virginia and currently serves as the Treasurer of the International Biometrics Industry Association (IBIA).