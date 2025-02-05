Press Release from Business Wire: Laserfiche

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONG BEACH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Laserfiche-a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows - today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Taylor Grosso, Senior Director, Global Channels and Alliances; Alex Matos, Associate Director - East; and Allison Young, Senior Director, Presales and Service Delivery to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. The annual list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

"Laserfiche's channel team is committed to continuous investment in our channel partnerships and strengthening our channel ecosystem," said Laserfiche CEO Karl Chan. "Taylor, Alex and Allison are exemplary channel leaders who empower partners with the tools, training and support they need to deliver exceptional value to our joint customers."

Young leads Presales and Professional Services at Laserfiche, providing technical expertise and guidance to partners and customers. She has been instrumental in developing and implementing innovative demo and educational resources for the channel. These resources significantly enhance channel partners' product knowledge, supporting their ability to sell to and service customers, driving mutual success.

Matos is responsible for Laserfiche's East Coast channel sales. His channel philosophy prioritizes training and development with channel partners to accurately communicate the value and impact of solutions. His efforts have enabled partners to close large deals and improve retention rates, making a significant impact on partner revenue.

Grosso oversees Laserfiche's global channel sales team, focused on executing a sales model that emphasizes robust education resources, training and support for channel partners. His focus on enterprise sales has allowed partners to unlock new, profitable opportunities. His vision to provide channel partners with robust resources has led to continued growth for Laserfiche's channel ecosystem.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.

S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes-from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises-Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

