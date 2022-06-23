UrduPoint.com

Press Release From Business Wire: Mary Kay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Press Release from Business Wire: Mary Kay

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skincare innovation, recently sponsored and revealed its inaugural Mary Kay Skin Health/Skin Disease Research Grants awardees for researchers conducting groundbreaking, innovative studies in skin health and skin disease at the 2022 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting

DALLAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skincare innovation, recently sponsored and revealed its inaugural Mary Kay Skin Health/Skin Disease Research Grants awardees for researchers conducting groundbreaking, innovative studies in skin health and skin disease at the 2022 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005229/en/ Dr. Lucy Gildea, Ph.D., Mary Kay Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.) "As a decades-long leader in global cosmetics and skincare innovation, Mary Kay remains committed to enriching women's lives across the world," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay's Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science, at the event. "We also have a steadfast commitment to producing the highest quality products and conducting breakthrough skin science research. We recognize collaboration is crucial to new discoveries, and partnerships with scientific, medical, and academic communities are vital collaborations-which is why we're thrilled to award these scientific grants." The Mary Kay Skin Health/Skin Disease Research Grants were announced at last year's meeting in partnership with SID. The $25,000 grants were to be awarded to four researchers conducting incredible work in skin research to uncover new perspectives and invention strategies. In the months following the 2021 SID meeting, the company received applications from scientists across the country.

The four grant awardees ultimately selected were: -- Dr. Allison C. Billi, MD, Ph.D., and Assistant Professor in the Dept of Dermatology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Billi's Primary research goal is to understand "what drives photoaging." The grant will fund research to identify targetable pathways that help prevent or potentially reverse the effects of photoaging.

-- Dr. Angel S. Byrd, MD, Ph.D. and Assistant Professor at Howard University College of Medicine and Adjunct Assistant Professor at JHUSOM (Departments of Dermatology). Dr. Byrd's work focuses on the genetic basis of melasma. This grant will fund research to help discover unknown genetic causes of melasma to design personalized treatment options.

-- Dr. Mae Alexandra Carpenter, Ph.

D. Trainee at Wright State University. Dr. Carpenter's work explores how damaged DNA-containing particles are released and how they activate inflammatory pathways. Funding this research will help develop new therapeutic approaches to reduce UVB photosensitivity in autoinflammatory diseases.

-- Dr. Jennifer Powers, MD and Clinical Associate Professor in the Dept of Dermatology at the University of Iowa. Dr. Powers is interested in the influence of the microbiome and the healing environment on wound healing and scar formation. Funding for this research will help understand how the immune system and microbiota interact to modify scar formation from ulcers and surgical wounds.

"Congratulations to each of our 2022 grant award recipients," added Dr. Gildea. "These individuals were carefully chosen in collaboration with the Society for Investigative Dermatology-and we are thrilled to support their research." The sponsorship and grants revealed at SID are just the latest efforts by Mary Kay to reinforce the company's long-standing commitment to advancing skin health research and development. Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

About Mary Kay One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey to economic independence through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

Related Topics

World Business Education Facebook Twitter Company Mary Independence Women Cancer Event From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Turkey highly values brotherly ties with Pakistan: ..

Turkey highly values brotherly ties with Pakistan: Envoy

26 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Amir Muqam leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

28 seconds ago
 British trade unionist Mick Lynch rails against cr ..

British trade unionist Mick Lynch rails against critics

31 seconds ago
 Provincial task force on polio eradication reviews ..

Provincial task force on polio eradication reviews initiatives

4 minutes ago
 Safe City project helpful in restoring law, order ..

Safe City project helpful in restoring law, order : IGP Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Police reunite three missing kids with parents

Police reunite three missing kids with parents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.