Press Release from Business Wire: MPEG LA, LLC

DENVER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :MPEG LA, LLC today announced the availability of the VVC Patent Portfolio License ("VVC License" or "License"). The joint license includes patents that are essential to the Versatile Video Coding (VVC, also known as H.266 and MPEG-I Part 3) standard.

VVC provides increased compression with significant bitrate reduction, giving consumers enhanced speed and efficiency in products that encode and decode video for internet, television and mobile transmission, reception and use. VVC is capable of delivering 4K to 8K and higher resolution with High-Definition Television (HDTV), Ultra-High-Definition Television (UHD), High Dynamic Range (HDR) and omnidirectional 360� video.

The initial patent owners to MPEG LA's VVC License are b<>com; British Broadcasting Corporation; Digital Insights Inc.; FG Innovation Company Limited; Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.; Koninklijke KPN N.V.; Nippon Hoso Kyokai; Orange; Siemens Corp.; Tagivan II LLC; and Vidyo, Inc.

"We commend these patent owners for stepping up in such a short time to establish this important license embracing all manner of VVC applications with a simplicity that the market can understand, and we welcome all VVC essential patent owners to join them," said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA. "Once again, MPEG LA's VVC License demonstrates MPEG LA's continued commitment to striking a balance between patent holders and implementers to make VVC widely available to everyone on the same reasonable, transparent and evenly applied terms consistent with what the market has come to expect of us.

Now more than ever, the market for next generation video needs a pool license it can trust." The VVC Patent Portfolio License and a summary of the License terms may be obtained here.

MPEG LA's objective is to offer worldwide access to as many VVC essential patents as possible to everyone on the same terms under a single license. Therefore, MPEG LA welcomes any party that believes it has patents that are essential to the VVC standard to submit them for an evaluation of their essentiality by MPEG LA's patent experts and inclusion in the License if determined to be essential. Interested VVC patent owners may request a copy of the terms and procedures governing patent submissions here.

MPEG LA, LLC MPEG LA is the world's leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history and is expanding access to other groundbreaking technologies. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 25,000 patents in 94 countries with more than 280 patent holders and some 7,300 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

