Press Release from Business Wire: MultiBank Group

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, announces the launch of UAE Contracts for Difference (CFD) shares on its innovative MultiBank-Plus App and MT5 platform. This expansion enables investors to trade Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) shares across all account types, including Standard, Pro, and ECN.

MultiBank Group Launches UAE CFD Shares on MultiBank-Plus and MT5 Platform Expanding Trading Opportunities for Investors (Graphic: business Wire)

This launch reinforces the firm's commitment to innovation and expanding market access for account holders worldwide. By introducing UAE CFD shares on MultiBank-Plus App & MT5, the Group empowers traders to diversify their portfolios and leverage opportunities in the UAE's growing investment landscape.

With this development, MultiBank Group now allows clients to trade a wider range of products-including on their user-friendly MultiBank-Plus App, forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and now UAE CFD shares-using just one account on a single platform. This seamless integration eliminates the need for multiple accounts or platforms, providing traders with unparalleled convenience and flexibility to access global markets.

Both DFM and ADX are among the most active exchanges in the middle East. By the end of 2024, they added approximately AED 257 billion in value, driven by growing investor demand for UAE stocks and strengthening the region's status as a rising global financial hub.

MultiBank Group offers highly competitive commission rates for UAE CFD trading, making it more accessible for investors to participate. with no minimum fees. This cost-effective structure ensures traders at all levels can capitalize on opportunities in the UAE.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: "The launch of UAE CFD shares is a significant milestone in our journey to redefine financial services. By offering access to the Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, we are creating new investment avenues while reinforcing our commitment to progress and excellence. It reflects our focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to our international clientele."

This announcement follows a series of milestones for MultiBank Group, including the launch of the MultiBank-Plus trading platform, the introduction of the MultiBank.io Crypto Exchange App, and the establishment of MEX Exchange - The first interbank trading exchange and settlement ecosystem, revolutionizing the financial landscape of emerging markets.

