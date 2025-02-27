Press Release from Business Wire: PLANETS Co., Ltd.

TeamLab Planets TOKYO DMM.com (hereafter referred to as teamLab Planets) has recorded a remarkable 130% increase in ticket sales year-on-year following its major expansion in January 2025*1

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM.com (hereafter referred to as teamLab Planets) has recorded a remarkable 130% increase in ticket sales year-on-year following its major expansion in January 2025*1 . Visitor stay time has also significantly increased, with a recent survey revealing that the proportion of visitors who stayed for "2 hours or more" grew by approximately 48%, while those who "stayed for 3 hours or more" increased by about 20%*2 .

teamLab Planets, a museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, where you can immerse yourself with your entire body, has unveiled a cherry blossom-themed artwork by the international art collective teamLab. (teamLab, Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers, Video: teamLab)

This spring, two massive artwork spaces at teamLab Planets will be transformed by cherry blossoms in full bloom. In Floating in the Falling Universe of Flowers, where seasonal flowers bloom and change with time, cherry blossoms will spread across the entire space. In Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity, where visitors walk barefoot in water, koi swimming on the water's surface will turn into cherry blossoms and scatter when they collide with people. These cherry blossoms will be on display from Saturday, March 1, to Wednesday, April 30.

Over 20 New Artworks Unveiled in a Major ExpansionIn January, teamLab Planets expanded its space by approximately 1.5 times, introducing over 20 new artworks focused on educational projects such as Athletics Forest, Catching and Collecting Forest, and Future Park. Additionally, Sketch Factory has been newly established, allowing visitors to turn the drawings they create within the artwork space into original products to take home.

For more information on the major expansion, please refer to this press release.

Based on ticket purchase data from the official teamLab Planets website, comparing approximately one month from January 22 to February 16, 2025, and January 24 to February 18, 2024.

Survey conducted at teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM.com

Survey period: January 1 to February 18, 2025

Survey method: Online visitor questionnaire

Valid responses: 2,525 (January 1 to January 21: 669 responses, January 22 to February 18: 1,856 responses)

Survey results: The proportion of visitors staying "2 hours or more" increased from approximately 12% before the expansion to around 60%.

Those staying "3 hours or more" increased from around 1% to approximately 20%.

Artworks Featuring Cherry Blossoms in BloomFloating in the Falling Universe of Flowers

A seasonal year of flowers bloom and change with time, life spreads out into the universe.

Lie down or sit still in the space and eventually your body floats and you dissolve into the artwork world.

Flowers grow, bud, bloom, and in time, the petals fall, and the flowers wither and die. The cycle of birth and death continues for perpetuity.

The artwork is not a pre-recorded image that is played back; it is created by a computer program that continuously renders the artwork in real time. As a whole, it is continuously changing, and previous visual states are never replicated. The universe at this moment in time can never be seen again.

Drawing on the Water Surface Created by the Dance of Koi and People - Infinity

Koi swim on the surface of water that stretches out into infinity. People can walk into the water.

The movement of the koi is influenced by the presence of people in the water and also other koi. When the fish collide with people they turn into flowers and scatter. Throughout a year, the flowers that bloom will change along with the seasons.

The trajectory of the koi is determined by the presence of people and these trajectories trace lines on the surface of the water.

The work is rendered in real time by a computer program. It is neither prerecorded nor on loop. The interaction between the viewer and the installation causes continuous change in the artwork. Previous visual states can never be replicated, and will never reoccur.

Concept of teamLab PlanetsWith Your Entire Body, Immerse, Perceive, and Become One with the Art

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, created by art collective teamLab.

The artworks change depending on the presence of people, and the existence of the artworks is continuous with your body and with others.

Immerse yourself physically in the massive artwork spaces, perceive them with your body, and become one with the art.

Toyosu, Tokyo (teamLab Planets TOKYO, Toyosu 6-1-16, Koto-ku, Tokyo)

