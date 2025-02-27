Press Release From Business Wire: Riskified
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, is proud to announce the global expansion of Ascend, its premier fraud and risk intelligence summit. Previously held exclusively in the United States, Ascend will now span six major cities across the globe
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, is proud to announce the global expansion of Ascend, its premier fraud and risk intelligence summit. Previously held exclusively in the United States, Ascend will now span six major cities across the globe: New York City, London, Melbourne, Shanghai, Tokyo, and São Paulo. This unique event series will bring regional and sector-specific insights and strategies, unveil technological innovation and tools, and showcase success stories and best practices to help merchants approve more ecommerce orders, overcome risk challenges, act decisively, and unlock profitable growth for their businesses.
A Global Summit for Global ChallengesAscend 2025 will bring together ecommerce and retail leaders, fraud experts, and payments innovators. Featured speakers across the globe include Andreas Zodhiates, Operations Manager, Payments Fraud at Booking.com; Paul Woosley, Director of Fraud Analytics at Macy's; Pierre-Edouard Potdevin, Ecommerce Manager, Louis Vuitton; Marie Rousselot, Global Fraud & BO Project Manager, Louis Vuitton; Dajana Gajic-Fisic, Vice President of Fraud at Wolfe; and Michael Osborne, Chief Executive Officer at Appriss Retail.
"As ecommerce fraud grows more sophisticated and widespread, merchants need to adopt smarter, more nuanced strategies for each region they do business in. Ascend 2025's global expansion reflects this need to bring ecommerce industry peers together at events in their region, opening new doors for collaboration and knowledge sharing across borders," said Jeff Otto, Chief Marketing Officer, Riskified.
Ascend 2025 summit dates:
-- Ascend Europe (London), March 31 - April 1, 2025
-- Ascend China (Shanghai) - April 24, 2025
-- Ascend North America (New York City), June 16-17, 2025
-- Ascend Australia (Melbourne), May 2025
-- Ascend Brazil (São Paulo), September 2025
-- Ascend Japan (Tokyo), September 2025
Registration Now OpenRegistration is now open for Ascend 2025 in London, Shanghai and New York City. Additional event locations will open for registration in the coming months.
Ascend 2025 is sponsored by Mastercard, Appriss Retail, Primer, IXOPAY, and Optimized Payments.
About Riskified
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world's biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified's AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Riskified was named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies in 2024. Learn more at riskified.com.
