Press Release from Business Wire: Sia

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Sia, a global management consulting group - born digital - with over 3,000 consultants in 19 countries, announces the launch of a new version of its SiaGPT platform. First unveiled in June 2023, the platform provides exclusive access to Sia's expertise, its industry insights, and the business use cases that have been deployed by the teams. This new version is enhanced with agentic, powerful functionalities, offering increased performance and greater accuracy.

Empowering clients with exclusive access to Sia's expertise while leveraging the agentic revolution

Deployable at the click of a button, SiaGPT uses multiple Large Language Models (LLM), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities, and customizable AI agents, designed to scale automatically, process multi-question batches, and manage complex workflows while ensuring data security.

Harnessing the power of advanced Generative AI engines, SiaGPT powers highly efficient search tools and agentic systems. The platform can be seamlessly integrated within client organizations, whether as a SaaS solution, on the customer's cloud, or on-premises-fully white-labeled.

Once deployed, employees gain exclusive access to Sia's consulting insights, industry-specific perspectives, and a library of customizable agents and use cases tailored to their organization's needs. This ensures they can leverage best practices, optimize workflows, and apply Sia's deep expertise to real-world challenges. Additionally, the platform encourages efficient collaboration by allowing teams to share work and insights via an easy-to-use, drive-style portal. This approach fosters adoption and cultural change, and enables real-time monitoring via an administrator area.