Press Release from Business Wire: Sysdig

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Sysdig, the leader in cloud security powered by runtime insights, today announced that the company was named a Strong Performer - one of only two vendors to receive the recognition - in Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Tools. Sysdig is the only cloud security platform to receive the maximum of five stars in the report, which was derived directly from verified customer feedback, and synthesizes reviews and ratings received as of November 30, 2023.

In addition to receiving the highest overall rating, Sysdig received top marks in each category:

-- Product Capabilities: 4.9/5

-- Sales Experience: 4.9/5

-- Deployment Experience: 4.9/5

-- Support Experience: 5/5

As the cloud landscape continues to evolve, Sysdig is at the forefront of cloud security innovation, offering active cloud risk prioritization, vulnerability management, and compliance solutions that go beyond traditional static checks. The company's dedication to providing comprehensive visibility and robust security measures has garnered widespread acclaim from its user base, as it believes is evidenced by its exceptional ratings in the Gartner "Voice of the Customer" report.

"Customers demand and deserve excellence, and we are thrilled to receive such high praise in the Gartner Voice of the Customer report. We believe a 5 out of 5 rating underscores our commitment to CISOs and boards to keep their cloud environment safe," said Knox Anderson, SVP of Product Management at Sysdig. "The industry knows Sysdig as the leader in CNAPP, and now they can feel confident knowing how much our customers love our CSPM solution."

Read the full "Voice of the Customer" report for Cloud Security Posture Management Tools.

Sysdig Customers Praise Productivity Driven by Runtime Insights

The cloud is a dynamic environment where new risks and threats can appear at any time. Most CSPM solutions perform periodic scanning, which only shows static risk and leaves visibility gaps for attackers to exploit. Sysdig empowers organizations to strengthen their cloud security posture through unified findings with active risk prioritization, agentless scanning, attack path analysis, inventory, and real-time security posture checks. Using runtime insights, Sysdig offers unparalleled visibility into active cloud risk, such as real-time configuration changes, suspicious user activity, in-use permission and packages, and workload threats.

By prioritizing active cloud risk, security teams can work more productively by reducing alert fatigue and focusing on addressing the most imminent active threats in their cloud environment. In essence, Sysdig strengthens organizations' approaches to cloud security posture management, from risk prioritization and vulnerability management to proactive threat detection and compliance, giving them peace of mind that their assets are protected when cloud attacks can happen in a matter of minutes.

Customer feedback highlighted Sysdig's unique approach to CSPM, with users praising the platform for its comprehensive cloud-native security features and ability to improve incident response times. But CSPM is only one part of the Sysdig cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), which combines CSPM with cloud workload protection, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, and detection and response in a single security platform to provide customers with end-to-end coverage, from prevention to defense. With Sysdig, organizations can mitigate security issues fast, bolster operational efficiency across multi-cloud environments, and protect the entire software development life cycle.

What our Customers are Saying in Gartner Peer Insights

"I'm genuinely impressed with the level of real-time security posture checks [Sysdig] brings to our cloud infrastructure. The solution has proven to be an invaluable asset in ensuring the safety of our cloud-native application and data." [Read the full review here]

- Director of Strategic Initiatives; Software Company

"Sysdig CSPM provides unmatched insight and fortified security for cloud-native infrastructure with state-of-art technology. Powered by Falco, it offers comprehensive visibility, empowering businesses to monitor and safeguard cloud assets efficiently..." [Read the full review here]

- VP, IT Security and Risk Management; Financial Company

"Our adoption of Sysdig CSPM was fueled by the growing complexity of our cloud environment. As our presence expanded rapidly, robust security and compliance became imperative. We required a unified solution that could monitor, detect, and manage risk across both AWS and GCP." [Read the full review here]

- Director of Strategic Initiatives; Software Company

"Since implementing Sysdig CSPM, our incident response time has drastically improved, allowing us to mitigate security issues promptly." [Read the full review here]

- Information Security Officer; IT Services Company

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and both are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is availablehere.

About Sysdig

In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks move at warp speed, and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig stops cloud attacks in real time, instantly detecting changes in risk with runtime insights and open source Falco. Sysdig correlates signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services to uncover hidden attack paths and prioritize real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation. Sysdig. Secure Every Second.

