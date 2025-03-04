Press Release from Business Wire: TH Global Capital

MILAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) TH Global Capital, an award-winning global investment banking firm recognized as Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year for two consecutive years, with operations across 13 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into Italy. The firm's new team will be based in Milan, marking a significant step in TH Global Capital's commitment to capitalizing on Italy's rapidly growing sectors, including technology, digital transformation, IT services, consulting, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, tourism, food and agritech. This expansion will bring Italian companies access to capital and strategic buyers globally through TH Global Capital's unique global platform.

This expansion further solidifies the firm's presence in one of Europe's most vibrant and influential markets. With this move, TH Global Capital will deepen its footprint in Southern Europe, positioning itself to play a pivotal role in Italy's evolving M&A and private equity landscape.

Tommaso Sgro, Director at TH Global Capital, commented, "It is a privilege to join TH Global Capital and launch its Italian practice. In all the sectors we cover, where global thinking, action, and scaling are essential, we are convinced that the combination of our Italian team's local expertise with TH Global Capital's deep industry knowledge and international network will provide a strategic edge in delivering exceptional value to our clients.

Pablo Jorge, Managing Director at TH Global Capital, said, "Following our successful expansion into France and Spain, entering the Italian market presents an exciting opportunity to connect with a region renowned for its heritage and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit. Italy offers a wealth of talent and innovative businesses, and we are committed to helping Italian companies reach their full growth potential while facilitating investments that support sustainable economic development."

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital, added, "We are thrilled to expand our operations into Italy. The market's promising growth prospects align perfectly with our ambition to become a major player in the European financial advisory services ecosystem. With our global expertise, we are dedicated to supporting local businesses in achieving their growth aspirations and navigating an increasingly complex economic landscape."