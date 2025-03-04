Press Release From Business Wire: TH Global Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MILAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) TH Global Capital, an award-winning global investment banking firm recognized as Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year for two consecutive years, with operations across 13 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into Italy. The firm's new team will be based in Milan, marking a significant step in TH Global Capital's commitment to capitalizing on Italy's rapidly growing sectors, including technology, digital transformation, IT services, consulting, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, tourism, food and agritech. This expansion will bring Italian companies access to capital and strategic buyers globally through TH Global Capital's unique global platform.
This expansion further solidifies the firm's presence in one of Europe's most vibrant and influential markets. With this move, TH Global Capital will deepen its footprint in Southern Europe, positioning itself to play a pivotal role in Italy's evolving M&A and private equity landscape.
Tommaso Sgro, Director at TH Global Capital, commented, "It is a privilege to join TH Global Capital and launch its Italian practice. In all the sectors we cover, where global thinking, action, and scaling are essential, we are convinced that the combination of our Italian team's local expertise with TH Global Capital's deep industry knowledge and international network will provide a strategic edge in delivering exceptional value to our clients.
"
Pablo Jorge, Managing Director at TH Global Capital, said, "Following our successful expansion into France and Spain, entering the Italian market presents an exciting opportunity to connect with a region renowned for its heritage and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit. Italy offers a wealth of talent and innovative businesses, and we are committed to helping Italian companies reach their full growth potential while facilitating investments that support sustainable economic development."
Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of TH Global Capital, added, "We are thrilled to expand our operations into Italy. The market's promising growth prospects align perfectly with our ambition to become a major player in the European financial advisory services ecosystem. With our global expertise, we are dedicated to supporting local businesses in achieving their growth aspirations and navigating an increasingly complex economic landscape."
Recent Stories
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
More Stories From World
-
Press Release from Business Wire: TH Global Capital2 minutes ago
-
NPC spokesperson bullish about China's economic prospects2 hours ago
-
Estonia says Europe must 'fill the gap' after US freezes Ukraine aid3 hours ago
-
China says to impose fresh tariffs on US agricultural imports4 hours ago
-
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine5 hours ago
-
Malaria deaths soar in shadow of Ethiopia conflict5 hours ago
-
NPC spokesperson expresses "full confidence" in China's economic prospects6 hours ago
-
China exhibition highlights creative journey of animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2"6 hours ago
-
7-Eleven says Couche-Tard takeover still under consideration6 hours ago
-
N. Korea slams US 'provocations' over aircraft carrier visit to Busan6 hours ago
-
Philippine fighter jet goes missing during mission against rebels6 hours ago
-
Trump to pledge new 'American dream' in Congress speech6 hours ago