Press Release from Business Wire: The ITU Association of Japan

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) From Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6, the JAPAN Pavilion will be exhibiting at "MWC Barcelona 2025" ("MWC"), one of the world's largest mobile-related events, held in Barcelona, Spain. The JAPAN Pavilion has been continuously organized with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, supporting the global expansion of Japanese companies, particularly local enterprises, SMEs, and startups that possess excellent technological capabilities and are seeking opportunities to build networks and enhance their brand recognition in overseas markets. This year, the ITU Association of Japan will be in charge of its operation.

Featured Exhibitors and Exhibition Content

This year, the JAPAN Pavilion will feature 16 companies with cutting-edge ICT technologies tailored for the 5G and Beyond 5G era, including next-generation communication infrastructure, devices, and applications. Each company will leverage innovation aligned with MWC's key themes to accelerate their expansion into international markets.

Main Exhibition Categories

-- AI+ / Application

-- Beyond 5G Device

-- Platform / Infrastructure

Promoting Global Business Matching

The JAPAN Pavilion will showcase the innovative technologies and solutions of participating companies to industry leaders and investors worldwide, strengthening global business matching opportunities.

To create opportunities for potential business partnerships, a Drink Reception will be held on Tuesday, March 4 from 3 PM to 5 PM, providing networking opportunities for visitors.

MWC Barcelona 2025 - Event Overview

-- date: Monday, March 3 - Thursday, March 6, 2025

-- Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

-- JAPAN Pavilion: Hall 6, Stand E54

-- Drink Reception: Tuesday, March 4, 3 PM to 5 PM

Exhibiting Companies (16 in total) https://www.ituaj.jp/mwc2025japanpavilion/company/

In alphabetical order

-- AironWorks Co., Ltd.

-- AMATELUS

-- BBSakura Networks, Inc.

-- Dots for Inc.

-- Elephantech Inc.

-- InnoJin, Inc.

-- IPNetfusion K.K.

-- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited

-- Japan Display Inc.

-- Meritech Co., Ltd.

-- MORITA TECH CO., LTD.

-- NIHON DENGYO KOSAKU Co., Ltd.

-- RevComm Inc.

-- SEIKOH GIKEN Co., Ltd.

-- Sharp Semiconductor Innovation Corporation / The Nakao Akihiro Laboratory at The University of Tokyo

-- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

