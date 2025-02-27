Press Release From Business Wire: The ITU Association Of Japan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) From Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6, the JAPAN Pavilion will be exhibiting at "MWC Barcelona 2025" ("MWC"), one of the world's largest mobile-related events, held in Barcelona, Spain. The JAPAN Pavilion has been continuously organized with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, supporting the global expansion of Japanese companies, particularly local enterprises, SMEs, and startups that possess excellent technological capabilities and are seeking opportunities to build networks and enhance their brand recognition in overseas markets. This year, the ITU Association of Japan will be in charge of its operation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220101856/en/
JAPAN Pavilion (Photo: Business Wire)
Featured Exhibitors and Exhibition Content
This year, the JAPAN Pavilion will feature 16 companies with cutting-edge ICT technologies tailored for the 5G and Beyond 5G era, including next-generation communication infrastructure, devices, and applications. Each company will leverage innovation aligned with MWC's key themes to accelerate their expansion into international markets.
Main Exhibition Categories
-- AI+ / Application
-- Beyond 5G Device
-- Platform / Infrastructure
Promoting Global Business Matching
The JAPAN Pavilion will showcase the innovative technologies and solutions of participating companies to industry leaders and investors worldwide, strengthening global business matching opportunities.
To create opportunities for potential business partnerships, a Drink Reception will be held on Tuesday, March 4 from 3 PM to 5 PM, providing networking opportunities for visitors.
MWC Barcelona 2025 - Event Overview
-- date: Monday, March 3 - Thursday, March 6, 2025
-- Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
-- JAPAN Pavilion: Hall 6, Stand E54
-- Drink Reception: Tuesday, March 4, 3 PM to 5 PM
Exhibiting Companies (16 in total) https://www.ituaj.jp/mwc2025japanpavilion/company/
In alphabetical order
-- AironWorks Co., Ltd.
-- AMATELUS
-- BBSakura Networks, Inc.
-- Dots for Inc.
-- Elephantech Inc.
-- InnoJin, Inc.
-- IPNetfusion K.K.
-- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Limited
-- Japan Display Inc.
-- Meritech Co., Ltd.
-- MORITA TECH CO., LTD.
-- NIHON DENGYO KOSAKU Co., Ltd.
-- RevComm Inc.
-- SEIKOH GIKEN Co., Ltd.
-- Sharp Semiconductor Innovation Corporation / The Nakao Akihiro Laboratory at The University of Tokyo
-- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220101856/en/
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
More Stories From World
-
Musk to loom large at Trump's first cabinet meeting5 minutes ago
-
Bosnia Serb leader Dodik found guilty of defying peace envoy5 minutes ago
-
EU vows to slash red tape but stick to climate goals5 minutes ago
-
IOC provisionally recognises World Boxing as federation for Olympics5 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The ITU Association of Japan5 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Solar Promotion GmbH6 minutes ago
-
Milorad Dodik: hardline leader of Bosnia's Serbs6 minutes ago
-
Hamas says to hand over four Israeli hostages' bodies in private6 minutes ago
-
Bosnia police arrest 3 for trafficking, rescue children6 minutes ago
-
Oscars producers unveil a 'Wicked' gala showstopper6 minutes ago
-
Amazon's next-gen Alexa gets AI upgrade6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to deepen strategic partnership2 hours ago